Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 82,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 242,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $4,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

OTIS stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

