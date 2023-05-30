PGGM Investments Has $4.16 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $217.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.93. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.