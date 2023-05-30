Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmont were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

NEM opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

