Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,349,000 after purchasing an additional 949,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

