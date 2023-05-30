PGGM Investments Has $4.12 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751,771 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

