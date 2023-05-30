Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

