Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Declines By 14.8%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $591.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

