Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 732.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 262,765 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,839 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 134.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

