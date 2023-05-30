Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

