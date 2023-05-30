MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 277,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

About MEI Pharma

Shares of MEIP opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

