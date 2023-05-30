Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Drops By 14.8%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of SCD opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
