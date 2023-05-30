Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Drops By 14.8%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

(Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.