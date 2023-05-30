Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $18.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $399.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $410.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,546,000 after purchasing an additional 92,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

