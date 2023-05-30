Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Declines By 15.0%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Lion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.