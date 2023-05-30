Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $161.63 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

