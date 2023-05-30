Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

