Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,652 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone worth $42,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

