Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Shares of TT stock opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.92 and its 200-day moving average is $177.90. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

