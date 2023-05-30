Creative Planning Sells 38,286 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.