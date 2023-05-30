APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,129,000 after buying an additional 301,695 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

