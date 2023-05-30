Creative Planning Acquires 8,584 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $744,142,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,342 shares of company stock worth $64,689,319 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.