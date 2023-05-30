Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

