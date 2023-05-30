Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 1,914 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

