CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.59 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $21,660,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

