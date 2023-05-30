Creative Planning Sells 24,942 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Creative Planning cut its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,239 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 24,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

