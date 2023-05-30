Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

