CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,267. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

