Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $939.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
