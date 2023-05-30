Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

