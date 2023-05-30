DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

