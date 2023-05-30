Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 305 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

CF opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.