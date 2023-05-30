Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,081 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

