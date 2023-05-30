Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $122.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.