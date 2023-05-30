Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Qualys worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 350,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

