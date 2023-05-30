Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 94,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.89) to GBX 2,510 ($31.02) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.