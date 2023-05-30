Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

MS stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

