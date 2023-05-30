Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

DAL opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

