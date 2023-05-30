Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

