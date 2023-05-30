Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average of $181.56.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.