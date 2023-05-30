Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 9,247 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHW opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

