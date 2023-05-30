M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 243,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

