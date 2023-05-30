M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,115 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

