American International Group Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.70 and a 200-day moving average of $320.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

