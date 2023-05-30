ING Groep NV Buys 29,300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.09.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

