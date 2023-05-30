American International Group Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

