ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Up 2.0 %

MSCI opened at $475.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.33. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

