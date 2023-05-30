Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Rises By 19.8%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.48 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

