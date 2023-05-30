American International Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

