Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $444.73 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

