PGGM Investments Has $5.30 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CDNS stock opened at $228.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,334 shares of company stock valued at $69,465,651. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

