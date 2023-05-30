Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,285 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.